Abstract

Gait analysis is commonly performed in standardized environments, but there is a growing interest in assessing gait also in ecological conditions. In this regard, an important limitation is the lack of an accurate mobile gold standard for validating any wearable system, such as continuous monitoring devices mounted on the trunk or wrist. This study therefore deals with the development and validation of a new wearable multi-sensor-based system for digital gait assessment in free-living conditions. In particular, results obtained from five healthy subjects during lab-based and real-world experiments were presented and discussed. The in-lab validation, which assessed the accuracy and reliability of the proposed system, shows median percentage errors smaller than 2% in the estimation of spatio-temporal parameters. The system also proved to be easy to use, comfortable to wear and robust during the out-of-lab acquisitions, showing its feasibility for free-living applications.

Language: en