Abstract

Slip and fall injuries can be prevented through footwear with good friction performance. The factors that contribute to friction in non-slip-resistant (NSR) shoes are not well understood. The purpose of this study was to determine whether predictive models for slip-resistant (SR) shoes also apply to NSR shoes. This study also quantified the contributions of under-shoe fluid drainage to friction in NSR shoes. The coefficient of friction (ACOF) and under-shoe fluid pressures of fifteen NSR shoes were measured. A previously developed ACOF prediction model based on measurable outsole features was applied to the NSR shoes. The previously developed model did not apply well (in trends, as indicated by interaction effects involving SR/NSR classification, or in magnitude, p < 0.001) to NSR shoes. Instead, an increase in the fluid pressures were associated with a reduction in ACOF (p < 0.001). This study demonstrates that fluid pressures dominate performance in NSR shoes in contrast to SR shoes.

