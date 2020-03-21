Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown in Jordan (21 March 2020-21 May 2020) on the incidence and patterns of toxic exposures and poisoning as compared with the same period from the previous year (21 March 2019-21 May 2019).



DESIGN: A retrospective descriptive study.



METHODS: Call data sourced from Pharmacy One Poison Center from the lockdown period (21 March 2020-21 May 2020) and the same period during 2019 (21 March 2019-21 May 2019) were revised. In addition, a database was established and analysed.



RESULTS: We noticed that not only did calls increased, but there was also a noticeable change in call patterns. Calls increased by 91% (544 vs 285 calls) during the lockdown period. Drugs were the most common among types of exposure, and the most prevalent route of exposure was ingestion. There was a notable increase in ocular exposure by 550% (13 vs 2 cases). The majority of exposures were at home and there were no occupational exposures. We found an increase in household cleaner exposure among males and an increase in alcohol exposure in females. Children aged below 5 years are the most affected. Even though there is an increase in the total number of cases, severe cases decreased.



CONCLUSION: The lockdown effect on rates of toxic exposures was prominent, whether through the increase in calls or the change in patterns. As people spent more time at home, their exposure to toxic agents increased. Furthermore, cleaning recommendations led to the misuse of cleaning and disinfectant products, increasing exposures related to abating the COVID-19 infection.

Language: en