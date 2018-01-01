Abstract

BACKGROUND: The occurrence of suicide attempts is a key indicator of the population's mental health and therefore belongs in the domain of Mental Health Surveillance at the Robert Koch Institute. No data source is currently being used systematically for the continuous observation of psychiatric emergencies (including suicide attempts) in Germany. Therefore, the use of routine data from emergency departments will be explored in this work.



METHODS: We included routine data from 12 emergency departments between 1 January 2018 and 28 March 2021. We developed syndrome definitions for suicide attempts, psychiatric emergencies based on combinations of chief complaints, and diagnoses from patients presenting with psychopathological symptoms. A descriptive analysis over time was presented and stratified by age and sex.



RESULTS: In total 1,516,883 emergency department attendances were included, among which we identified 5,133 cases (0.3%) as suicide attempts, 31,085 (2.1%) as psychiatric emergencies, and 34,230 (2.3%) as cases with psychiatric symptoms. Among psychiatric emergencies, 16.5% presented because of a suicide attempt. Of cases presenting with a suicide attempt, 53.4% were male and 20.2% were aged between 25 and 34 years. Cases identified by all 3 syndrome definitions and their temporal variations could be displayed over the entire observation period.



CONCLUSION: Syndromic surveillance using emergency department data indicates a potential for continuous surveillance of suicide attempts and psychiatric emergencies and provides a basis for further validation and analysis. The display of changes in real time extends the current research opportunities for psychiatric emergencies in Germany. Systematic surveillance of suicide attempts can contribute to evidence-based suicide prevention.



Hintergrund



Die Häufigkeit von Suizidversuchen ist ein zentraler Indikator der psychischen Gesundheit der Bevölkerung und daher Gegenstand der Mental Health Surveillance am Robert Koch-Institut. Da bisher keine Datenquellen systematisch zur kontinuierlichen Erfassung von psychiatrischen Notfällen - zu denen Suizidversuche zählen - herangezogen werden, wird die Nutzung von Routinedaten aus Notaufnahmen zu diesem Zweck geprüft.

Methoden



Routinedaten aus 12 Notaufnahmen wurden für den Zeitraum 01.01.2018-28.03.2021 ausgewertet. Syndromdefinitionen für Suizidversuche, psychiatrische Notfälle und psychische Symptomatik wurden als Kombinationen aus Vorstellungsgründen und Diagnosen entwickelt. Fälle wurden alters- und geschlechtsspezifisch sowie im Zeitverlauf dargestellt.

Ergebnisse



Von insgesamt 1.516.883 Notaufnahmevorstellungen wurden 5133 (0,3 %) als Suizidversuche, 31.085 (2,1 %) als psychiatrische Notfälle und 34.230 (2,3 %) als Fälle mit einer psychischen Symptomatik identifiziert. 16,5 % der psychiatrischen Notfälle wurden so als Suizidversuch eingeschätzt. Unter den Suizidversuchen entfallen 53,4 % auf Männer und insgesamt 20,2 % auf die Altersgruppe der 25- bis 34-Jährigen. Alle 3 Syndromdefinitionen können über den gesamten Beobachtungszeitraum Fälle sowie deren zeitliche Variation abbilden.

Fazit



Notaufnahmedaten zeigen Potenzial zur syndromischen Surveillance von Suizidversuchen und psychiatrischen Notfällen und bieten damit einen Ausgangspunkt für weitere Validierung und Analyse. Die Abbildung von Veränderungen in Echtzeit erweitert die bisherigen Forschungsmöglichkeiten zu psychiatrischen Notfällen in Deutschland. Eine systematische Surveillance von Suizidversuchen kann zu einer evidenzbasierten Suizidprävention beitragen.

Language: de