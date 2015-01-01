SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang Y, Chen G, Yang F, Luo Z, Yuan B, Chen X, Wang L. Carbohydr. Polym. 2022; 277: e118884.

10.1016/j.carbpol.2021.118884

34893287

Transparent chitosan (CS) film is prepared and its application in high temperature/fire warning is discussed. NaCl-doped chitosan (CS-NaCl) film shows excellent performance in real-time temperature monitoring and fire warning. The temperature warning of CS-NaCl film can be triggered under approximately 50 °C, and it has a good repeatable warning performance under high-temperature conditions. The CS composite film exhibits an ultra-sensitive (0.4 s) warning under fire attacking. A possible electrical conduction and fire-alarm mechanisms are proposed. The addition of NaCl increases the number of charge carriers, which improves the ionic conductivity of the composite film. This study provides a possibility for the application of CS in the field of fire warning.


Chitosan; Fire warning; Proton conductive; Sodium chloride

