Citation
Rosenblum AJ, Wend CM, Akhtar Z, Rosman L, Freeman JD, Barnett DJ. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
34889184
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Disasters of all varieties have been steadily increasing in frequency. Simultaneously, "big data" has seen explosive growth as a tool in business and private industries while opportunities for robust implementation in disaster management remain nascent. To more explicitly ascertain the current status of big data as applied to disaster recovery, we conducted an integrative literature review.
Language: en
Keywords
technology; disasters; big data; disaster planning