Abstract

Consumer products marketed for sexual enhancement are frequently adulterated with erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs and analogs; consuming these undisclosed adulterants can pose significant health hazards. Although ED drugs/analogs have unpredictable and diverse structures that pose challenges for detecting them, they all share the ability to inhibit phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) activity, a pharmacological mechanism responsible for their effects. Consequently, several PDE5 inhibition assays have been recently applied as screening methods to detect ED drug/analogs in products. Here, the successes and challenges are highlighted for screening sexual enhancement products by PDE5 inhibition assays.

