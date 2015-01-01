|
Citation
Santillo MF. Drug Test. Anal. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34894090
Abstract
Consumer products marketed for sexual enhancement are frequently adulterated with erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs and analogs; consuming these undisclosed adulterants can pose significant health hazards. Although ED drugs/analogs have unpredictable and diverse structures that pose challenges for detecting them, they all share the ability to inhibit phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) activity, a pharmacological mechanism responsible for their effects. Consequently, several PDE5 inhibition assays have been recently applied as screening methods to detect ED drug/analogs in products. Here, the successes and challenges are highlighted for screening sexual enhancement products by PDE5 inhibition assays.
Language: en
Keywords
Screening; Adulterants; Dietary supplements; Drug analogs; PDE5 inhibitors; Phosphodiesterase inhibitors; Sexual enhancement; Sildenafil