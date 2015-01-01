SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Santillo MF. Drug Test. Anal. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/dta.3209

PMID

34894090

Abstract

Consumer products marketed for sexual enhancement are frequently adulterated with erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs and analogs; consuming these undisclosed adulterants can pose significant health hazards. Although ED drugs/analogs have unpredictable and diverse structures that pose challenges for detecting them, they all share the ability to inhibit phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) activity, a pharmacological mechanism responsible for their effects. Consequently, several PDE5 inhibition assays have been recently applied as screening methods to detect ED drug/analogs in products. Here, the successes and challenges are highlighted for screening sexual enhancement products by PDE5 inhibition assays.


Language: en

Keywords

Screening; Adulterants; Dietary supplements; Drug analogs; PDE5 inhibitors; Phosphodiesterase inhibitors; Sexual enhancement; Sildenafil

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print