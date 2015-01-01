Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The impacts of a changing climate on current and future dementia burdens have not been widely explored.



METHODS: Time-series negative binomial regression analysis was used to assess acute associations between daily ambient temperature and counts of emergency admissions for dementia in each Government region of England, adjusting for season and day-of-week. Using the latest climate and dementia projections data, we then estimate future heat-related dementia burdens under a high emission scenario (Representative Concentration Pathway (RCP8.5), where global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions continue to rise, and a low emissions scenario (RCP2.6), where GHG emissions are sizeably reduced under a strong global mitigation policy.



RESULTS: A raised risk associated with high temperatures was observed in all regions. Nationally, a 4.5% (95% Confidence interval (CI) 2.9%-6.1%) increase in risk of dementia admission was observed for every 1 °C increase in temperature above 17 °C associated with current climate. Under a high emissions scenario, heat-related admissions are projected to increase by almost 300% by 2040 compared to baseline levels.



CONCLUSIONS: People living with dementia should be considered a high-risk group during hot weather. Our results support arguments for more stringent climate change mitigation policies.

Language: en