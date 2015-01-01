Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drowning is a significant public health problem worldwide and the WHO reported that drowning is the world's third leading unintentional injury death. Nevertheless, there is still uncertainty regarding the estimate of local and global drowning deaths. In addition, the postmortem diagnosis of drowning is challenging and the physiological mechanisms of death by drowning are complex and not very well understood.



PURPOSE: To analyze a large series of bodies retrieved from the water in Connecticut (U.S.) in order to compare epidemiologic and toxicological data with those of the literature, as well as to examine the weights of the lungs and brains in drowning deaths. MATERIAL AND METHOD: We conducted a descriptive, retrospective, population-based analysis of all bodies retrieved from the water and subjected to a forensic autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Connecticut (2008-2020, n = 500). Variables collected were sex, age, date of death, location of drowning, season, type of water, cause of death, manner of death, circumstances of death, signs of decomposition, BMI, brain weight, lung weight, presence of pulmonary edema, stomach contents, and toxicological analysis.



RESULTS: The death rates of drownings in Connecticut ranges from 0.75 to 1.28/100,000/year. They occurred predominantly in males (73.4%) and most were accidents (75.6%), though this gender difference diminishes in suicides (55.4% of males). Sex distribution is also different in bathtub drownings, where women drown more frequently (67.3%). Weights of the brains (p = 0.013) and lungs (p < 0.001) were higher in saltwater drownings.



CONCLUSIONS: Drowning is more frequently an accident involving men, except for suicides where there is only a slight difference among sex. Heavy lungs and cerebral edema continue to be identified in numerous drowning deaths. These anatomic findings, however, must still be interpreted in the context of the entire case investigation. Weights of the brains and lungs are higher in salt water, although these organs' weights are mostly dependent on other variables such as BMI and decomposition.

