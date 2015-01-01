Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As the volume of firearms (legal and illegal) in Mexico grows, gun violence has become a major public health challenge. While studies have focused on gun-related homicides and robberies, there is a dearth of research addressing non-fatal gunshot injuries. At the same time, official government sources report limited information and undercount these injuries.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this article is threefold. First, to provide data of non-fatal gunshot injuries sustained during crimes in Mexico; second, to estimate their initial individual healthcare costs; finally, to compare those costs to those resulting from other forms of injuries. This article contributes to discussions on gun violence in Mexico and its impact on public health.



METHODS: We analysed Mexico's National Crime Victimization Survey from 2014 to 2020.



FINDINGS: We estimated that there were approximately 150 415 non-fatal gunshot injuries during crimes perpetrated from 2013 to 2019. We found that most non-fatal criminal gunshot injuries occur during a robbery and that victims tend to be men and young people between 18 and 35 years of age. Most of these injuries occur in urban areas and public spaces. While non-fatal gun-related injuries are not as common during crimes as other non-fatal injuries, their initial individual healthcare expenses are significantly higher. Crimes involving gun-related injuries reported an average expense of 16 643 pesos and crimes involving other forms of injuries reported an average of 1281 pesos. This discrepancy highlights the health burden associated with gun violence.

Language: en