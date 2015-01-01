|
Citation
|
Kim S, Kim S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(23).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34885999
|
Abstract
|
COVID-19 is tremendously affecting not only social structures but also people's psychological states. In particular, COVID-19 is negatively affecting psychological health, in particular, the depression. When individuals are experiencing the depression, there is increase in the suicide rate and occurrence of serious social problems. This study therefore examines factors affecting depression by using hypothesis testing. Previous studies have limitations in that they focus only on demographic variables or other specific variables. In contrast, this study focuses on the influences of four non-pandemic and seven pandemic-related variables on people's depression. We analyze data from a social survey (N = 1525) in Korea which adopted the stratified quota sampling method.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*anxiety; *corona blues; *COVID-19 pandemic; *depression; *health policy