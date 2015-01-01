|
Citation
Taruffi L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(23): e12321.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34886046
Abstract
Research has shown that mind-wandering, negative mood, and poor wellbeing are closely related, stressing the importance of exploring contexts or tools that can stimulate positive thoughts and images. While music represents a promising option, work on this topic is still scarce with only a few studies published, mainly featuring laboratory or online music listening tasks. Here, I used the experience sampling method for the first time to capture mind-wandering during personal music listening in everyday life, aiming to test for the capacity of music to facilitate beneficial styles of mind-wandering and to explore its experiential characteristics. Twenty-six participants used a smart-phone application that collected reports of thought, mood, and emotion during music listening or other daily-life activities over 10 days. The application was linked to a music playlist, specifically assembled to induce positive and relaxing emotions.
Language: en
Keywords
health; digital health interventions; experience sampling method; mind-wandering; mood regulation; music-evoked emotions; personal music listening; visual mental imagery; wellbeing