Abstract

Frailty is a common syndrome in older people that carries an increased risk of mortality. Two main models describe frailty, either as a loss of physical functions or as an accumulation of multiple deficits. The aim of our study was to compare the physical frailty index developed in the Cardiovascular Health Study (CHS) with a multidimensional frailty tool, the Multidimensional Prognostic Index (MPI), in predicting death in community-dwelling older subjects. Four hundred and seven community-dwelling older subjects were enrolled. Each subject underwent a comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) with calculation of the MPI and CHS index. Mortality was recorded over the following 5 years. In the overall sample (mean age of 77.9 ± 4.5 years; 51.6% female), 53 subjects (13%) died during the 5-year follow-up period. Both the MPI and CHS index were able to predict mortality; however, the MPI was significantly more accurate than the CHS index in predicting mortality (C-index = 0.69 and 0.59, respectively; p < 0.001), with a statistically significant difference of 10%. In conclusion, multidimensional frailty, assessed by the MPI, predicts five-year mortality in community-dwelling older people better than physical frailty, as assessed by the CHS index. These findings suggest the usefulness of assessing frailty by means of CGA-based tools to predict relevant health-negative outcomes in older people.

