De Chiara L, Mazza C, Ricci E, Koukopoulos AE, Kotzalidis GD, Bonito M, Callovini T, Roma P, Angeletti G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(23): e12507.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34886233
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sleep disorders are common in perinatal women and may underlie or trigger anxiety and depression. We aimed to translate and validate and evaluate the psychometric properties of the Italian version of the Insomnia Symptom Questionnaire (ISQ), in a sample of women during late pregnancy and 6-months postpartum according to the DSM-5 criteria.
sleep disorders; convergent validity; Insomnia Symptom Questionnaire; internal consistency; perinatal period