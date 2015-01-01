Abstract

The purpose of this study was to verify the validity and reliability of the Korean version of the ConCom Safety Management Scale (K-CCSMS). This study consisted of two phases. First, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, the Korean version of the scale was developed in five stages. Second, data from 206 general and tertiary hospital nurses were analyzed to confirm the validity and reliability of the K-CCSMS; thus, the construct validity, criterion-related validity, and reliability were confirmed. In total, 21 items divided across four factors (i.e., stressing the importance of safety rules and monitoring, providing employees with feedback, showing role modeling behavior, and creating safety awareness) were identified through exploratory factor analysis. Three items were deleted through confirmatory factor analysis, and the model fit was as follows: normed χ(2) = 2.80, normed fit index = 0.87, Tucker-Lewis index = 0.90, comparative fit index = 0.92, and standardized root mean square residual = 0.05. The correlation coefficient between the K-CCSMS and patient safety culture was 0.76 (p < 0.001), and internal consistency was acceptable (Cronbach's α = 0.95). For patient safety, an appropriate combination of control- and commitment-based management is required, and the 18-item K-CCSMS showed usefulness and reliability in determining such a balance and evaluating the leadership styles of Korean nursing managers.

Language: en