Abstract

People with type 1 diabetes (T1D) are more likely to have depression than the general population and their prognosis is worse. Unfortunately, the characteristics of persons with T1D lead to inadequate screening for depression in this population. To aid in the detection of depression in this population, this study was undertaken to develop a depressive symptoms assessment instrument specific to patients with T1D and to examine its psychometric properties. A total of 207 people with T1D participated in this study. The reliability of the new scale was assessed using Cronbach's alpha and the Spearman-Brown split-half coefficient. The Depression Inventory for type 1 Diabetes (DID-1), composed of 45 items on a Likert scale (1-7), shows high internal and temporal consistency, as well as adequate concurrent, convergent and discriminant validity. Factor analysis identified 7 factors (Symptoms of depression, Diminished interest, Hopelessness and dissatisfaction, Guilt, Fear, frustration and irritability, Defenselessness, and Interference in daily life) that explained 61.612% of the total variability. The cut-off score for diagnosis was set at 155 points. It was concluded that the DID-1 scale is a reliable, valid and useful tool for the assessment of depressive symptoms, eliminating the bias of other nonspecific diabetes scales.

