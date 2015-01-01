|
Martín-Badia J, Obregón-Gutiérrez N, Goberna-Tricas J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(23): e12553.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34886279
BACKGROUND: obstetric violence is still far too invisible; the word "violence" generates rejection and obstetric violence is complex to define and typify, as it is a subjective experience. It has been widely analyzed from legal, sociological, and clinical perspectives, but not equally so from the bioethical point of view. This article sets out to take a more in-depth look at the experiences of midwives in order to describe the ethical perspectives of obstetric violence. We intend to describe the effects that malpractice and violence within obstetric care have on American and European bioethical principles.
Language: en
women; obstetric violence; bioethics; childbirth care; ethical aspects; humanization; malpractice; midwives