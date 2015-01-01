Abstract

Exercise intervention has a positive effect on reducing the fall risk in older adults. To investigate the effect of different factors of exercise intervention (type, duration, and frequency) on reducing the fall risk in older adults, a meta-analysis was performed in this study. According to the PRISMA(®), two researchers independently searched PubMed, Web of Science, and the China National Knowledge Infrastructure databases to assess the quality of the studies using the PEDro scale. A total of 648 subjects in 10 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, and the exercise interventions included integrated training (resistance training, core training, and balance training), balance training, core training, Pilates, Ba Duan Jin, and Tai Chi. These studies show that exercise intervention has a huge and significant impact on reducing the risk of falls of the elderly. In conclusion, an integrated intervention with a frequency of more than five times a week and a duration of more than 32 weeks are more effective in reducing the fall risk.

Language: en