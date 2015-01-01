Abstract

Trail running involves running on varying natural terrains, often including large elevation gains/losses. Trail running has a high risk of injury, and runners often participate in remote regions where medical support is challenging. The aim of this study was to determine the epidemiology, clinical characteristic, and associated injury risk factors among trail runners. A modified Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center Questionnaire for Health Problems (OSTRC-H) was used biweekly to collect running-related injury (RRI) and training history data prospectively, among 152 participants (males n = 120, females n = 32) over 30 weeks. We report an overall injury rate of 19.6 RRIs per 1000 h and an RRI mean prevalence of 12.3%. The leading anatomical site of RRIs was the lower limb (82.9%), affecting the knee (29.8%), shin/lower leg (18.0%), and the foot/toes (13.7%). A history of previous RRI in the past 12 months (p = 0.0032) and having a chronic disease (p = 0.0188) are independent risk factors for RRIs among trail runners. Two in three trail runners sustain an RRI mainly affecting the knee, shin/lower leg, and foot/toes. A history of previous RRI in the past 12 months and a having chronic disease is independently associated with RRI among trail runners. These results could be used to develop future RRI prevention strategies, combined with clinical knowledge and experience.

Language: en