Feijóo S, Rodríguez-Fernández R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(23): e12687.
34886412
School bullying continues to be one of the main challenges for the education community. Current research indicates that Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Transsexual, and other LGBT+ people suffer the highest rates of bullying, while other studies suggest that this bullying does not occur based on the victim's actual sexual orientation or gender identity, but because they do not fit into the traditional gender roles. The aim of the present study was to carry out a meta-analytical study on the prevalence of gender-based bullying against LGBT+ schoolchildren and adolescents in Spain.
gender; meta-analysis; prevalence; bullying; LGBT-phobia