Abstract

It seems that people's quality of life can be positively influenced through bicycle tourism. Bicycle tourism can be an effective measure to enhance serious leisure, tourism satisfaction, and quality of life. To verify this empirically, a survey was conducted of bicycle tourists who visited Qinghai Lake in China during an international road bike race. The purpose of the present research is to prove the association between latent variables related to bicycle tourism through statistical analysis. For this, hypothetical relationships based on tourism motivation, serious leisure, tourism satisfaction, and quality of life were presented as research models. As a result of empirical analysis, it was analyzed that friends and nature had an effect on serious leisure among the motivation of bicycle tourism. In addition, it was found that the level of serious leisure for bicycle tourism exerted a positive influence on the satisfaction and quality of life. This suggests that bicycle tourism can improve the quality of life during travel to Qinghai lake by bicycle and revealed the crucial role in relationships is serious leisure.

Language: en