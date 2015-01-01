Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has been shown to have impaired the mental health and well-being of young people. This study, for the first time, explores these aspects in young people with and without a migratory background during the extended course of the pandemic and restrictive measures, comparing two countries with a high COVID-19 prevalence: Austria and Turkey.



METHODS: The authors used the "Psychological General Well-being" index as part of an anonymous online survey with 3665 participants (ages 15-25), recruited from both countries during the first and the second waves of the pandemic, collecting data on individual experiences and problems encountered during the pandemic.



RESULTS: Mental health (b = 0.06, p < 0.023) and general psychological well-being worsened with the progression of the pandemic. Participants with financial problems had the most severe negative effect on mental health (b = 0.12, p < 0.001). Furthermore, females living in Turkey, both natives (b = -0.21, p < 0.001) and migrants (b = 0.25, p < 0.001), reported a more deteriorated mental health status over time.



CONCLUSIONS: The extended pandemic duration and resultant "lockdown" restrictions have negatively affected the mental health of young people to varying degrees, depending on country of residence and migration background. A strong "recovery plan" that considers group-specific needs and vulnerabilities is urgently needed.

