Abstract

Road and transportation plays a vital role in the sustainable development and prosperity of the area. This study investigates the impact of road and transportation on the health of the host community and its sustainable destination development. Data were collected from the host community and were analyzed through factor analysis and structure equation modeling to evaluate the in-hand data of the structural relationship. It is revealed that road and transportation has a significant role in the improvement of health. Moreover, income mediates the effects of accessibility and employment on health. This study will help the authorities and policy maker to formulate policy regarding road and transportation that will improve health of the host community and its sustainable development. The study is limited to the seven districts of Hazara division and explores the societal aspect of CPEC on the host community, future researcher may investigate other regions and may select some other variables such as effect on GDP, per capita income, etc.

