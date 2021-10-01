Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to identify and evaluate the efficacy of adolescent protective factors against mental health (MH) outcomes in young adulthood of sexual minority identifying youth (SMY).



METHODS: Using data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, we identified potential protective factors (e.g., individual factors like self-esteem, family factors like family communication, and community factors like caring teachers) at baseline (1994) when the sample was school-aged for SMY. SMY included those who identified their sexual identity as mostly heterosexual, bisexual, mostly homosexual, or 100% homosexual. MH outcomes (depression, anxiety, or suicidality) were assessed at 14-year follow-up.



RESULTS: Approximately 14,800 youth completed baseline and follow-up surveys, where 13.5% identified as SMY. Of SMY, 57% had a MH outcome compared to 37% of non-SMY (p <.05). Not all factors were protective for SMY. At the individual level, emotional well-being (adjusted odds ratio [AOR].56, 95% confidence interval [CI].41-.78) and self-esteem (AOR.79, 95% CI.66-.95) were found to be protective for MH outcomes in regression models. At the family level, family connectedness (AOR.82, 95% CI.71-.95) was found to be protective. At the community level, school connectedness (AOR.78, 95% CI.66-.92) and caring teachers (AOR.76, 95% CI.58-.99) were found to be protective for SMY.



CONCLUSION: Factors at the individual, family, and community (e.g., caring teachers) levels appear to be protective against MH outcomes unique to SMY. Developing interventions focused on protective factors have potential to prevent health disparities.

Language: en