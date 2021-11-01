|
Zhao H, Gong X, Huebner ES, Yang X, Zhou J. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34890693
BACKGROUND: Little is known about how cyberbullying victimization may influence adolescent nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and what conditions may buffer the detrimental effects of cyberbullying victimization. By integrating multiple theories, this study investigated emotion reactivity as an underlying mediator and mindfulness as a potential moderator to explain the link between cyberbullying victimization and NSSI among Chinese adolescents.
Adolescents; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Cyberbullying victimization; Dispositional Mindfulness; Emotion reactivity