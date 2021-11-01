SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Zhao H, Gong X, Huebner ES, Yang X, Zhou J. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jad.2021.11.070

34890693

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about how cyberbullying victimization may influence adolescent nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and what conditions may buffer the detrimental effects of cyberbullying victimization. By integrating multiple theories, this study investigated emotion reactivity as an underlying mediator and mindfulness as a potential moderator to explain the link between cyberbullying victimization and NSSI among Chinese adolescents.

METHOD: A total of 2,523 participants with an age range of 11 to 16 years old (Mage = 13.22, SD = 1.60, 48.4% girls) completed assessments.

RESULTS: After controlling SES, age, gender, traditional bullying victimization, and child maltreatment, latent moderated structural equation modeling revealed that emotion reactivity mediated the association between cyberbullying victimization and NSSI. In addition, dispositional mindfulness was found to buffer the relation between cyberbullying victimization and NSSI, but not the relation between cyberbullying victimization and emotion reactivity.

LIMITATIONS: This study was cross-sectional in nature and relied exclusively upon self-report measures.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide researchers and practitioners with a deeper understanding of the relation between cyberbullying victimization and NSSI among adolescents and its underlying mechanism. Suggested intervention and prevention strategies include helping youth reduce emotion reactivity to break the cyberbullying victimization to NSSI cycle and to enhance youths' mindfulness to buffer against the ill effects of cyberbullying victimization.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Cyberbullying victimization; Dispositional Mindfulness; Emotion reactivity

