Journal Article

Citation

Pech M, Sauzéon H, Yebda T, Benois-Pineau J, Amieva H. JMIR Aging 2021; 4(4): e29744.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, JMIR Publications)

DOI

10.2196/29744

PMID

34889755

Abstract

There is an exponential increase in the range of digital products and devices promoting aging in place, in particular, devices aiming at preventing or detecting falls. However, their deployment is still limited and only few studies have been carried out in population-based settings owing to the technological challenges that remain to be overcome and the barriers that are specific to the users themselves, such as the generational digital divide and acceptability factors specific to the older adult population. To date, scarce studies consider these factors. To capitalize technological progress, the future step should be to better consider these factors and to deploy, in a broader and more ecological way, these technologies designed for older adults receiving home care to assess their effectiveness in real life.


Language: en

Keywords

barriers; geriatrics; aging; falls; fall; acceptability; detection; digital divide; elderly people; fall prevention; home care; new technologies; seniors; technology acceptance

