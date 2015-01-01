Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to describe and analyze clinical characteristics and outcomes in children with acute catastrophic brain injury (CBI).



METHODS: This was a single-center, 13-year (2008-2020) retrospective cohort study of children in the pediatric and cardiac intensive care units with CBI, defined as (1) acute neurologic injury based on clinical and/or imaging findings, (2) the need for life-sustaining intensive care unit therapies, and (3) death or survival with a Glasgow Coma Scale score < 13 at discharge. Patients were excluded if they were discharged directly to home < 14 days from admission or had a chronic neurologic condition with a baseline Glasgow Coma Scale score < 13. The association between the primary outcome of death and clinical variables was analyzed by using Kaplan-Meier estimates and multivariable Cox proportional hazard models. Outcomes assessed after discharge were technology dependence, neurologic deficits, and Functional Status Score. Improved functional status was defined as a change in total Functional Status Score [Formula: see text] 2.



RESULTS: Of 106 patients (58% boys, median age 3.9 years) with CBI, 86 (81%) died. Withdrawal of life-sustaining therapies was the most common cause of death (60 of 86, 70%). In our multivariable analysis, each unit increase in admission pediatric sequential organ failure assessment score was associated with 10% greater hazard of death (hazard ratio 1.10, 95% confidence interval 1.04-1.17, p < .01). After controlling for admission pediatric sequential organ failure assessment scores, compared with those of patients with traumatic brain injury, all other etiologies of CBI were associated with a greater hazard of death (p = .02; hazard ratio 3.76-10). The median survival time for the cohort was 22 days (95% confidence interval 14-37 days). Of 23 survivors to hospital discharge, 20 were still alive after a median of 2 years (interquartile range 1-3 years), 6 of 20 (30%) did not have any technology dependence, 12 of 20 (60%) regained normal levels of alertness and responsiveness, and 15 of 20 (75%) had improved functional status.



CONCLUSIONS: Most children with acute CBI died within 1 month of hospitalization. Having traumatic brain injury as the etiology of CBI was associated with greater survival, whereas increased organ dysfunction score on admission was associated with a higher hazard of mortality. Of the survivors, some recovered consciousness and functional status and did not require permanent technology dependence. Larger prospective studies are needed to improve prediction of CBI among critically ill children, understand factors guiding clinician and family decisions on the continuation or withdrawal of life-sustaining treatments, and characterize the natural history and long-term outcomes among CBI survivors.

