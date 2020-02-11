|
Tam CC, Ye Z, Wang Y, Li X, Lin D. Psychol. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34892991
OBJECTIVE: College students are vulnerable to psychological distress during COVID-19 due to pandemic-related stressors. In response to psychological distress, college students engage in various coping behaviors, such as self-care behaviors and substance use. The transactional model of stress and coping depicts a cognitive appraisal process in the stress-coping association. Psychological resilience is an essential factor for the cognitive appraisal. This study aimed to investigate the mediation effects of resilience on psycho-behavioral health in response to COVID-19 stressors.
Language: en
resilience; substance use; COVID-19; depression; anxiety; college students; self-care behaviors