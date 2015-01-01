SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gładka A, Blachowski J, Rymaszewska J, Zatoński T. Psychol. Health Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13548506.2021.2014059

34886736

Exposure to particulate matter is an important risk factor for mental health disturbances and overall mortality. However, the knowledge on relationship between long-term particulate matter level and suicide rate is limited and requires in-depth study. Population and air pollution data were obtained from the Polish Central Statistics Office and Chief Inspectorate of Environmental Protection for the period 2014-2015. Aspatial multivariate and one factor regression analysis were performed and followed by spatial global regression analysis for district reference units in geographic information system (GIS). At the district level of aggregation, data showed spatial stationarity. The best-fitting spatial global model was based on number of disorders caused by the use of psychoactive substances, number of people treated in psychiatric hospitals, population density, unemployment rate and per capita income. Global spatial model with PM2.5 level parameter was an improvement over the one without it (adj. R2 = 0.87 compared to adj. R2 = 0.83). There is a positive relationship between particular matter concentrations and suicides in Poland. Application of Geographic Information Science analytical functions in medicine can be viewed as a new efficient methodological approach.


Suicides; air pollution; geographic information system; particulate matter; spatial statistics

