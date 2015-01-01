Abstract

This paper is a continuation of research into the possibility of using fuzzy logic to assess the reliability of a selected airborne system. The research objectives include an analysis of statistical data, a reliability analysis in the classical approach, a reliability analysis in the fuzzy set theory approach, and a comparison of the obtained results. The system selected for the investigation was the aircraft gun system. In the first step, after analysing the statistical (operational) data, reliability was assessed using a classical probabilistic model in which, on the basis of the Weibull distribution fitted to the operational data, the basic reliability characteristics were determined, including the reliability function for the selected aircraft system. The second reliability analysis, in a fuzzy set theory approach, was conducted using a Mamdani Type Fuzzy Logic Controller developed in the Matlab software with the Fuzzy Logic Toolbox package. The controller was designed on the basis of expert knowledge obtained by a survey. Based on the input signals in the form of equipment operation time (number of flying hours), number of shots performed (shots), and the state of equipment corrosion (corrosion), the controller determines the reliability of air armament. The final step was to compare the results obtained from two methods: classical probabilistic model and fuzzy logic. The authors have proved that the reliability model using fuzzy logic can be used to assess the reliability of aircraft airborne systems.

