Abstract

An authorized traffic controller (ATC) has the highest priority for direct road traffic. In some irregular situations, the ATC supersedes other traffic control. Human drivers indigenously understand such situations and tend to follow the ATC; however, an autonomous vehicle (AV) can become confused in such circumstances. Therefore, autonomous driving (AD) crucially requires a human-level understanding of situation-aware traffic gesture recognition. In AVs, vision-based recognition is particularly desirable because of its suitability; however, such recognition systems have various bottlenecks, such as failing to recognize other humans on the road, identifying a variety of ATCs, and gloves in the hands of ATCs. We propose a situation-aware traffic control hand-gesture recognition system, which includes ATC detection and gesture recognition. Three-dimensional (3D) hand model-based gesture recognition is used to mitigate the problem associated with gloves. Our database contains separate training and test videos of approximately 60 min length, captured at a frame rate of 24 frames per second. It has 35,291 different frames that belong to traffic control hand gestures. Our approach correctly recognized traffic control hand gestures; therefore, the proposed system can be considered as an extension of the operational domain of the AV.

