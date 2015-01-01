|
Mikrut EE, Keating LH, Barnwell PV, Cioffi L, Vega D, Contrada RJ, Brondolo E. Soc. Sci. Med. 2021; 292: e114558.
34891028
Abstract
RATIONALE AND OBJECTIVE: Interpersonal racial/ethnic discrimination is a risk factor for depression across the lifespan in minoritized racial/ethnic groups. This study tests a model proposing that social cognitive processes, including relational schemas, mediate the link between discrimination and depression. Relational schemas enable individuals to form mental representations of others, reflecting prior social learning and generating expectations about future social relations. Racism-related relational schemas include, among others, concerns about being rejected or invalidated, concerns about confirming negative stereotypes held by others, and cynical mistrust of others. Prior studies have typically examined the mediating role of one or two relational schemas in the association between discrimination and depression; less is known about the unique and combined effects of multiple dimensions of racism-related social cognition.
Keywords
Depression; Racial/ethnic discrimination; Relational schemas; Social cognition