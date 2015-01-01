Abstract

Child maltreatment (CM) is the abuse and neglect of children under the age of 18 years. Many types of CM lead to actual or potential harm to the child's health. It is a widespread phenomenon and is well reported in Western countries in contrast with the Gulf countries. Reports documenting CM in Oman are now available; therefore, this review aimed to provide an overview of the state and patterns of CM in Oman. It also addresses the current child protection services (CPS) in Oman and the sociocultural constraints. All English-language relevant medical literature about CM in Oman that were published before January 2020 were included. This review can serve as a basic reference in the field of CM in Oman and should help to identify lacunas in the current CPS as well as provide guidance in the establishment of a more effective one.

Language: en