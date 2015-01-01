Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the perceived level of disaster preparedness and response among nursing students in Oman, as the country is disaster prone and experiences disasters every three to five years.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional pilot study was conducted from May to June 2019 using a stratified cluster sampling method among nursing students recruited from two government nursing colleges in Muscat, Oman. The Disaster Preparedness Evaluation Tool and Disaster Response Self-Efficacy Scale were used to assess the knowledge, skill, disaster management and self-efficacy in handling disasters.



RESULTS: A total of 51 students participated in this study. Most students (78.4%) had experienced a disaster while at home. Overall, the students had moderate levels of knowledge (3.17 ± 1.49), skill (3.12 ± 1.52), post-disaster management (3.22 ± 1.44) and self efficacy in responding to disaster (2.93 ± 1.16).



CONCLUSION: Nursing students in Oman have experienced disasters and are willing to respond when called upon though they possess moderate knowledge and confidence in handling disasters.

