Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is a major cause of morbidity globally and the sixth leading cause of death, accounting for 10% of all mortalities. The genitourinary trauma is estimated for approximately 10% of all patients presenting with trauma, and the kidney is the most injured genitourinary organ globally. However, there is a paucity of data on genitourinary injury from the Sub-Saharan, and there may be variations from common genitourinary organs injured in developed nations.



AIM: To provide insight on the epidemiology and management of genitourinary trauma in Sub-Saharan Africa with recommendations based on international guidelines.



METHODS: A thorough literature search of genitourinary trauma was conducted using PubMed, Google Scholar and African Journal Online.



RESULTS: A total of 30 studies from the Sub-Saharan region were eligible for the study and reviewed for epidemiology, biodata, types of injury, mechanisms of injury, treatment and follow-up. After evaluating 21904 patients presenting with urological emergencies, approximately 6.6% of cases were due to genitourinary trauma. The commonest injury was urethral 42.9% (22.2-62.2%) followed by injury to the external genitalia (penis, scrotum, testes) 25.1% (8.8-67.7%).



CONCLUSION: Genitourinary injury in Sub-Saharan Africa is underreported, and the presence of more trauma registries, trained urologists and trauma facilities could improve the overall standard of care as well as providing data for research and development in the field.

