Citation
Cassell Iii AK, Manobah B. World J. Crit. Care Med. 2021; 10(6): 377-389.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Baishideng Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34888163
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Trauma is a major cause of morbidity globally and the sixth leading cause of death, accounting for 10% of all mortalities. The genitourinary trauma is estimated for approximately 10% of all patients presenting with trauma, and the kidney is the most injured genitourinary organ globally. However, there is a paucity of data on genitourinary injury from the Sub-Saharan, and there may be variations from common genitourinary organs injured in developed nations.
Language: en
Keywords
Genitourinary trauma; Kidney; Sub-Saharan; Ureteric; Urethral injury