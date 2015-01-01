|
Citation
|
Alosco ML, Mian AZ, Buch K, Farris CW, Uretsky M, Tripodis Y, Baucom Z, Martin B, Palmisano J, Puzo C, Ang TFA, Joshi P, Goldstein LE, Au R, Katz DI, Dwyer B, Daneshvar DH, Nowinski C, Cantu RC, Kowall NW, Huber BR, Alvarez VE, Stern RA, Stein TD, Killiany RJ, McKee AC, Mez J. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 2021; 13(1): 193.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative tauopathy, cannot currently be diagnosed during life. Atrophy patterns on magnetic resonance imaging could be an effective in vivo biomarker of CTE, but have not been characterized. Mechanisms of neurodegeneration in CTE are unknown. Here, we characterized macrostructural magnetic resonance imaging features of brain donors with autopsy-confirmed CTE. The association between hyperphosphorylated tau (p-tau) and atrophy on magnetic resonance imaging was examined.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Atrophy; Chronic traumatic encephalopathy; Magnetic resonance imaging; Neurodegeneration; Tau