Citation

Douglas EM, Gushwa MK. J. Public Child Welf. 2020; 14(3): 296-319.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15548732.2019.1612816

PMID

Abstract

This paper reports results from a second study which examines the knowledge and training of child welfare professionals with regard to risk factors for fatal child maltreatment. This multi-state, online study (n = 619) shows that workers have gaps in their knowledge of risk factors for maltreatment-related deaths. The majority of workers had received training, but it had little impact on worker knowledge. Workers reported receiving a variety of trainings on risks for fatalities, with different sources, length of training, and foci. Workers who received training that focused on research-based risk factors had higher levels of knowledge than other workers.


Language: en

Keywords

Child maltreatment fatalities; child welfare professionals; child welfare training; child welfare workforce

