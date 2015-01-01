Abstract

This paper reports results from a second study which examines the knowledge and training of child welfare professionals with regard to risk factors for fatal child maltreatment. This multi-state, online study (n = 619) shows that workers have gaps in their knowledge of risk factors for maltreatment-related deaths. The majority of workers had received training, but it had little impact on worker knowledge. Workers reported receiving a variety of trainings on risks for fatalities, with different sources, length of training, and foci. Workers who received training that focused on research-based risk factors had higher levels of knowledge than other workers.

