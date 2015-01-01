SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beal SJ, Greiner MV, Crosby I, Beck AF. J. Public Child Welf. 2020; 14(3): 320-335.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15548732.2019.1612817

32742240

In the U.S., little is known about the neighborhoods where youth in out-of-home care live prior to emancipation. This study describes the socioeconomic characteristics of such neighborhoods. Addresses for 229 youth aged 16-20 years and residing in out-of-home care in a single Midwest county were used. Addresses were geocoded and linked to U.S. Census' data at the census tract level. Neighborhoods, or tracts, with youth in out-of-home care were significantly more disadvantaged across five area-based socioeconomic indicators.

FINDINGS suggest that youth in out-of-home care live in neighborhoods with disproportionately high rates of socioeconomic disadvantage.


Language: en

adolescent; child welfare; foster care; Neighborhood; out-of-home care; protective custody

