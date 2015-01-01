SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yelick A, Thyer B. J. Public Child Welf. 2020; 14(3): 336-356.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15548732.2019.1616651

Decision-making among child welfare professionals is complex, influencing children and their families. The primary aim of this study was to examine how removal decisions of case managers are affected by family structure, given the intersectionality of family structure and race using an experimental case vignette design. The non-probability convenience sample included 54 case managers working throughout the state of Florida. According to the results, family structure has an influence on removal decisions, particularly when the safety decision is used to modify the relationship. While often overlooked, family structure is a relevant factor related to decision-making among child welfare professionals.


child welfare; Decision-making; family structure; race; safety decisions; structured decision-making methodology

