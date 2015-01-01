SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barth RP, Jonson-Reid M, Greeson JKP, Drake B, Berrick JD, Garcia AR, Shaw TV, Gyourko JR. J. Public Child Welf. 2020; 14(5): 477-499.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15548732.2020.1814541

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Current calls to end structural racism in the US include proposals to abolish or radically transform child welfare services (CWS). While substantial research finds numerous poor outcomes following maltreatment, the efficacy and acceptability of CWS, particularly for children of color, has long sparked debate. This review summarizes the state of quantitative research across seven domains for children overall and by race with varying degrees of CWS contact. Current research with adequate comparisons provides no robust evidence to support the idea that children have worse outcomes from CWS involvement, but few studies focused on Black children. Implications for research and system change are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

child welfare services; CPS; foster care; outcomes; race

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print