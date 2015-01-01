SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Foust R, Nghiem HT, Prindle J, Hoonhout J, McCroskey J, Putnam-Hornstein E. J. Public Child Welf. 2020; 14(5): 518-530.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15548732.2019.1651437

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Linked administrative records were leveraged to characterize the demographics, prevalence and timing of child protection system (CPS) involvement of families receiving services from a homeless services agency in Los Angeles County, California between 2013 and 2016.

RESULTS revealed that nearly two-thirds of families seeking homeless services between 2013 and 2016 had concurrent or historical CPS involvement. Given that CPS involvement most often preceded the families' first homeless service encounter, the results not only underscore the value of cross-system coordination in the provision of family supports, but also highlight opportunities for prevention.


Language: en

Keywords

Child maltreatment; child welfare services; family homelessness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print