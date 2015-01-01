|
Foust R, Nghiem HT, Prindle J, Hoonhout J, McCroskey J, Putnam-Hornstein E. J. Public Child Welf. 2020; 14(5): 518-530.
Abstract
Linked administrative records were leveraged to characterize the demographics, prevalence and timing of child protection system (CPS) involvement of families receiving services from a homeless services agency in Los Angeles County, California between 2013 and 2016.
Child maltreatment; child welfare services; family homelessness