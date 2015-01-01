Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Development of interprofessional collaboration as a multidimensional concept requires establishing a variety of skills and sub-competencies. In order to the development of interprofessional education, the recognition of the interprofessional sub-competencies was vital. In the present study was reviewed the inter-professional collaboration competencies.



Materials & Methods: The present study was conducted using databases such as PubMed/Medline sciences Direct, Google Scholar through Inter Disciplinary, Multidisciplinary Collaborative Education, Practice, Competencies, and Core Competencies from 2000 to 2020. The search was conducted in Persian and English language. According to inclusion criteria, the papers and reports regarding interprofessional definitions, tool development, and competency frameworks were reviewed. 36 documents met eligibility criteria and were included in the review.



RESULTS: In the present study, the sub-competencies of inter-professional collaboration were explained. Interprofessional values, communication, teamwork and roles and responsibilities recognition were introduced as the core domains of achieving interprofessional collaboration.



CONCLUSION: The development of interprofessional competencies among learners plays a key role in the establishment of team-based service. Adherence to interprofessional values promotes respectful relationships and builds mutual trust among team members, and reinforces collaboration among different professions. In addition, the development of effective communication and teamwork skills play a key role in building collaborative relationships. By recognizing their professional and team responsibilities and understanding the role of others, members can better participate in team activities and use the abilities of other team members to improve the effectiveness of team activities. Developing challenge management skills among team members leads to effective conflict resolution and improves interprofessional relationships. The set of these capabilities called interprofessional collaboration needs to be considered in health profession curricula.

