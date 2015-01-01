Abstract

Peripheral injuries are common in patients who experience mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). However, the additive or interactive effects of polytrauma on psychosocial adjustment, functional limitations, and clinical outcomes after head injury remain relatively unexamined. Using a recently developed structured injury symptom interview, we assessed the perception and relative importance of peripheral injuries at 3 months post-injury in patients with mTBI as defined by the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine. Our sample of Level 1 trauma patients (n = 74) included individuals who were treated and released from the emergency department (n = 43) and those admitted to an inpatient unit (n = 31). Across the sample, 91% of patients with mTBI experienced additional non-head injuries known to commonly impact recovery following mTBI, a majority of whom ranked pain as their worst peripheral injury symptom. Forty-nine percent of the mTBI sample (54% of the subsample with concurrent mTBI and peripheral injuries) reported being more bothered by peripheral injury symptoms than mTBI. Differences between patients with mTBI with worse mTBI symptoms versus those with worse peripheral injury symptoms are described. Conventional measures of injury severity do not capture patients' perceptions of the totality of their injuries, which limits the development of patient-centered treatments. Future research should enroll patients with mTBI diverse in peripheral injury severity and develop standardized assessments to characterize peripheral symptoms, enabling better characterization of the relevance of concurrent injuries in recovery and outcomes of patients with mTBI.

