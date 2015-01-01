Abstract

Head impacts in soccer have been associated with both short- and long-term neurological consequences. Youth players' brains are especially vulnerable given that their brains are still developing, and females are at an increased risk of traumatic brain injury (TBI) compared to males. Approximately 90% of head impacts in soccer occur from purposeful heading. Accordingly, this study assessed the relationship between kinematic variables and brain strain during purposeful headers in female youth soccer players. A convenience sample of 36 youth female soccer players (13.4 [0.9] years of age) from three elite youth soccer teams wore wireless sensors to quantify head impact magnitudes during games.



PURPOSEful heading events were categorized by game scenario (e.g., throw-in, goal kick) for 60 regular season games (20 games per team). A total of 434 purposeful headers were identified. Finite element model simulations were performed to calculate average peak maximum principal strain (APMPS) in the corpus callosum, thalamus, and brainstem on a subset of 110 representative head impacts. Rotational velocity was strongly associated with APMPS in these three regions of the brain (r = 0.83-0.87). Linear acceleration was weakly associated with APMPS (r = 0.13-0.31). Game scenario did not predict APMPS during soccer games (p > 0.05).



RESULTS demonstrated considerable APMPS in the corpus callosum (mean = 0.102) and thalamus (mean = 0.083). In addition, the results support the notion that rotational velocity is a better predictor of brain strain than linear acceleration and may be a potential indicator of changes to the brain.

