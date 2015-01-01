Abstract

Health factors impacting both the occurrence of, and recovery from traumatic brain injury (TBI) vary in complexity, and present genuine challenges to researchers and healthcare professionals seeking to characterize injury consequences and determine prognosis. However, attempts to clarify causal links between injury characteristics and clinical outcomes (including mortality) often compel researchers to exclude pre-existing health conditions (PECs) in their samples, including psychiatric history, medication usage, and other comorbid conditions. In this pre-registered population-based study (total starting n = 939,123 patients), we examined trends in PEC incidence over 22 years in the state of Pennsylvania (1997-2019) in individuals sustaining TBI (n = 169,452) and individuals with orthopedic injury (n = 87,637). The goal was to determine how PECs interact with age and injury severity to influence short-term outcomes. A further goal was to determine whether number of PECs, or specific PEC clusters contributed to worse outcomes within the TBI cohort, compared with orthopedic injury alone. Primary findings indicate that PECs significantly influenced mortality within the TBI cohort; patients having four or more PECs were associated with approximately a two times greater likelihood of dying in acute care (odds ratio [OR] 1.9). Additionally, cluster analyses revealed four distinct PEC clusters that are age and TBI severity dependent. Overall, the likelihood of zero PECs hovers at ∼25%, which is critical to consider in TBI outcomes work and could potentially contribute to the challenges facing intervention science with regard to reproducibility of findings.

