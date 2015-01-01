|
Citation
|
Stray-Pedersen A, Strisland F, Rognum TO, Schiks LAH, Loeve AJ. Neurotrauma Rep. 2021; 2(1): 224-231.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Violent shaking is believed to be a common mechanism of injury in pediatric abusive head trauma. Typical intracranial injuries include subdural and retinal hemorrhages. Using a laboratory surrogate model we conducted experiments evaluating the head motion patterns that may occur in violent shaking. An anthropomorphic test device (ATD; Q0 dummy) matching an infant of 3.5 kg was assembled. The head interior was equipped with accelerometers enabling assessment of three-axial accelerations. Fifteen volunteers were asked to shake the surrogate vigorously holding a firm grip around the torso. We observed the volunteers performing manual shaking of the surrogate at a median duration of 15.5 sec (range 5-54 sec). Typical acceleration/deceleration patterns were produced after 2-3 shakes with a steady-state shaking motion at a pace of 4-6 cycles (back and forth) per second. Mean peak sagittal tangential accelerations at the vertex were 45.7g (range 14.2-105.1g). The acceleration component in the orthogonal direction, the radial acceleration, fluctuated around a negative mean of more than 4g showing that the surrogate head was continuously subjected to centripetal forces caused by rotations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
abusive head trauma; biomechanical model; infant; injury; shaken baby