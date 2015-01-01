|
Fontelles JLM, da Silva Júnior MF, Rodriguez JER, Regino HGA, Lopez EC, Cauduro JF, Froes HTRB, Cattebeke TMH, Menezes AQ. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2021; 72: e103101.
(Copyright © 2021, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
34900248
INTRODUCTION: Accidents involving chainsaws are not uncommon in trauma care and may present as penetrating injuries with retention of a foreign object in the patient's chest. The current literature, however, does not present a consensus on the best way to approach these cases. PRESENTATION OF CASE: Male patient, 46-year-old man, born in Amazonas countryside, brought to the city of Manaus with a penetrating injury resulting from an accident with a chainsaw and retaining a 2cm sawtooth in his chest, six days after the event. After laboratory and imaging tests, as well as pre-operative preparation, an open thoracotomy was realized, the object was removed, and the patient was placed under a thoracostomy tube.
Language: en
Case report; Chainsaw; Chest trauma; Foreign body