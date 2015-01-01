Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Accidents involving chainsaws are not uncommon in trauma care and may present as penetrating injuries with retention of a foreign object in the patient's chest. The current literature, however, does not present a consensus on the best way to approach these cases. PRESENTATION OF CASE: Male patient, 46-year-old man, born in Amazonas countryside, brought to the city of Manaus with a penetrating injury resulting from an accident with a chainsaw and retaining a 2cm sawtooth in his chest, six days after the event. After laboratory and imaging tests, as well as pre-operative preparation, an open thoracotomy was realized, the object was removed, and the patient was placed under a thoracostomy tube.



DISCUSSION: The diagnosis of chainsaw incidents is generally described in the literature as post-mortem, mainly due to the inappropriate use of the equipment. Surgical removal of a foreign body is indicated in most cases, except when it is peripheral or when there is some impossibility. Early surgical treatment benefits the patient, with lower mortality and morbidity.



CONCLUSION: In view of the absence of consensus and guidelines to the approach of thoracic injury with foreign body retention, it is up to the surgeon to evaluate the best conduct in each case and according to the available resources.

Language: en