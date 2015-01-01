Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Implementing the Towards Zero Suicide (TZS) approach to suicide prevention in older adults requires evidence-based adaptation. This paper aims to highlight important differences and opportunities in healthcare service use by older adults relevant to implementation.



CONCLUSION: The TZS approach may prevent suicide in older adults, but only if implementation aligns with systemic differences in healthcare utilisation by older people. Of greatest importance in older adults are (1) most mental healthcare is delivered outside of specialist mental health services; (2) physical conditions and disability are major modifiable contributors to suicide that must be addressed within TZS; and (3) older people have very low use of Medicare-funded psychological services. Primary healthcare providers, who may be seeing older people at risk of suicide, are often neither equipped to provide expert assessment and care planning for often complex needs, nor may see this as their role. However, they are essential in providing pathways to care, which may prevent suicide. Leaders must recognise TZS for older people will usually involve multiple transitions. This requires engagement of key services with clear roles, targeted training, rapid access to specialist older persons mental health support and development of a new TZS element: the navigator.

