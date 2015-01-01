|
McKay R, Pond D, Wand A. Australas. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34894758
OBJECTIVE: Implementing the Towards Zero Suicide (TZS) approach to suicide prevention in older adults requires evidence-based adaptation. This paper aims to highlight important differences and opportunities in healthcare service use by older adults relevant to implementation.
suicide prevention; geriatric psychiatry; older persons mental health; Zero Suicide