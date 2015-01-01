Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Work-related transitions following serious hand injury can be complex for people with hand injuries and rehabilitation professionals supporting the return-to-work process. This study explored South African occupational therapy practice related to work transitions after a serious hand injury.



METHODS: In this collective case study, maximum variation sampling was used to select seven occupational therapists involved in facilitating work-related transitions for people with serious hand injuries. Participants selected at least five cases that illustrated the breadth of their practice in terms of work transitions; these cases formed the focus of the semi-structured interviews. Data were analysed using inductive content analysis. Exemplar quotations were extracted to support emergent key themes.



RESULTS: There was one overarching theme-Ongoing appraisal of the fit between function and inherent work demands-which comprised three stages: (1) determining and facilitating readiness to work; (2) managing the risk and trauma of returning to work, and (3) implementing reasonable accommodation. The central theme comprised six strategies that were used to optimise the transition process and achieve the best possible outcome.



CONCLUSION: The study highlighted the importance of work-related transitions that are context-driven, flexible, and involve multiple stakeholders. The occupational therapists demonstrated how they drew on their knowledge of local contexts to solve problems and generate effective individual strategies over the rehabilitation period. The findings may be applicable to other low- or middle-income countries where the return-to-work process may not be as predictable as high-income countries.

